Fritzsche (Scherpenberg), Peggy



Peggy Fritzsche age 72 passed away Wednesday January 10, 2024. She was born August 24, 1951 in Cincinnati to the late Theodore and Ullonda (Huber) Scherpenberg. On September 10, 1976 in Cincinnati she married Kirk Fritzsche. Peggy is survived by her husband Kirk Fritzsche; two children Amy (Dan) Johnson, Steven (Allison) Fritzsche; four grandchildren Ian Johnson, Natalie Johnson, Hazel Fritzsche, Luke Fritzsche; sister Linda Allenddorf; brother Ted (Carrie) Scherpenberg and was also survived by many other family and friends. Visitation at Queen of Peace 2550 Millville Ave Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Saturday January 13, 2024 from 10:00am until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00pm. Burial to follow in Oxford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to ALS United Central and Southern Ohio 1170 Old Henderson Rd Suite 221 Columbus, Ohio 43220 or www.alsohio.org. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com