Fritzsche, Jack Frederick



August 22, 1934  February 12, 2025 Jack Frederick Fritzsche, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and community leader, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2025, surrounded by family and loved ones. He was 90 years old. Jack's loving wife, Barbara, daughter Robin Fritzsche-Colquhoun, son-in-law Wayde Colquhoun, and cherished grandchildren, Ian and Olivia Colquhoun, carry on his legacy. He also leaves behind many nephews, nieces, and dear friends. There will be a private graveside service at David Cemetery. A concert in his honor will take place at Spring Valley Academy in the Fritzsche Center for Worship and the Performing Arts on April 26 at 7:00 pm. For more details, please go to www.Routsong.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com