Fritts, William D. "Bill"



William "Bill" Dennis Fritts, age 84, of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away peacefully at Hospice, Troy, Ohio on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, after a long and steady decline with dementia. His life and love will be celebrated by family at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





