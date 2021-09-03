FRITTS, Robert I.



Age 92 of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Robert was born the son of Arthur and



Anna (Reed) Fritts on October 11, 1928, in Springfield, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Doris (Bowman) Fritts, brother Harold Fritts,



sister Irene Kitchen, and



son-in-law Robert R. Tschantz. Robert is survived by his sons Dennis (Teresa) Fritts, Robert A. (Beverly) Fritts; daughter



Sharon A. Tschantz; grandchildren Robert W. (Molly) Fritts, Jennifer (Robert) David, Angela (Gareth) Beaty, Anthony (Gretchen) Fritts, Christopher (Meghan) Fritts; 12 great-grandchildren. Robert was a loving father, grandfather and friend. He will be missed by all of those who love him. Robert proudly served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps. Upon completion of his service to his country he worked as a pattern maker for many years. Robert was a member of the Union Club, and coached little league baseball. In his spare time, he enjoyed hanging out with friends and family and playing euchre. Friends may call on Saturday, September 4, 2021, from 10 AM – 11 AM at the Richards Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home, 838 E. High St., Springfield, where a funeral service will be held in his honor at 11 AM. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, 11 AM, Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, 8200 W. National Rd. New Carlisle, Ohio 45344. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Patel and Dr. Varghees for the



compassionate care they received during this time. Online condolences may be left at



www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



