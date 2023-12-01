Fritts, Ida Elizabeth



Ida Elizabeth Fritts, 74, passed away November 28, 2023. She was born April 8, 1949 in Kalkaska, Michigan to the late Leon and Kenneth (Melampy) Munger. Her husband, the love of her life, of 52 years, Michael Carl Fritts preceded her in death in 2020. She missed him terribly. Survivors include; children, Angela Sue Smith, Christopher M. Fritts, Kevin D. (Angela) Fritts, Judith Ann Haggy; grandchildren, Jessica, Dylan, Jacob, Riley, Alanah, Brody, Parker Fritts, Tristan and Hunter Haggy; sister, Teresa (Dean) Cantrell; nieces Tracy (Larry) Marks, Cassidy Cantrell and great-nephew Lawrence Marks. Ida was an amazing daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and aunt, not only to her own children, grandchildren, nieces and nephew, but to everyone she came in contact with. Ida was a kind soul that could always be counted on to lend a helping hand, whether it be just a hug or kind words, she was always there. She welcomed everyone with open arms. She loved unconditionally and was the rock of our family. She always supported anything that her children or grandchildren participated in and would be there to support them. She unconditionally cared for her son and grandson and always put others ahead of herself choosing their needs above her own. The world needs more people to be loving and giving like her. She will be missed more than she ever knew. She touched so many people's lives for so many different reasons and leaves a lasting loss in everyone's memories. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3-6pm Sunday, December 3, 2023 at JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends are invited to join the family after the service. Food and drinks will be served at 255 Campground Road, Urbana, OH 43078. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



