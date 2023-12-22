Fritsch, Kimberly

Fritsch (Lovett), Kimberly Ann



Kimberly Ann Fritsch age 57 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away Wednesday December 13, 2023 in the Christ Hospital Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born in Rome, New York on April 5, 1966 the daughter of Joseph R. and Charlotte A. (Smith) Lovett. On November 15, 1986 in Rome, New York she married David M. Fritsch.



She was a member of the White Oak Christian Church and was her husband's supporter in the Iron Pigs Motorcycle Club.



Survivors include her husband, David; two children, Mindy (Chiane) Tedrow and Kayla (Dylan) Campbell; three grandchildren, Elliott Tedrow, Bentley Campbell, and Haley Buddo.



A celebration of Kimberly's life will be held at a later date. Zettler Funeral Home serving the family.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com