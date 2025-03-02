Frisina, Maureen K.



Maureen was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Frances (nee Wolfert) and William Hogan on June 24, 1939. Cleveland was Maureen's home and where she had a career in the lighting industry as a consultant and former business owner. Maureen was also passionate about her community volunteering regularly at Lawnfield.



Maureen is the beloved wife of the late Frank A. Frisina; devoted mother of Matthew Fajack, Mark (Deidra) Fajack, Adam (Michele) Fajack, Laura (the late Al Harasyn), Michael (Barb Wilson) Frisina, Stephen (Hope) Frisina and Ellen (David) King; cherished grandmother of Ben, Luke, Ryan, Dane (Kristen), Gillian, Blake, Abby (Justin), Connor, Gregory, Sarah (Eric), Victor (Meaghan), Anthony (Nikki), Lauryn, Daulton (Meredith) and Daria (Nash); treasured great grandmother of Alister and Everleigh; dear sister of Thomas (Jan) Hogan; and loving aunt of Christopher and Ryan.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Knolls of Oxford Endowment Fund or Oxford Bible Fellowship Fund.



A 2pm Memorial Mass will be Friday, March 7, 2025 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Oxford, Ohio followed by a graveside at Mt Olivet Cemetery. www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com



