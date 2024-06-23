Fries, Thomas

Fries, Jr., Thomas Louis



Thomas Louis Fries, Jr. (April 22, 1964  June 12, 2024) was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio. He graduated from Oakwood High School as a Merit Scholar. Tom was a proud Bobcat and graduate of Ohio University. He enjoyed his 4 years in Athens to the fullest and was a member of the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity.



After graduation, Tom entered politics working on Capitol Hill. Thereafter he worked for and represented numerous interests as a political consultant. Tom had a passion for life: he was a devourer of books, a deep thinker, lover of animals, fishing, gardening, and anything that involved the outdoors. Throughout his adult life he was completely devoted to his dogs Bailey, Quincy, Pal, Abby, and Wager. Tom was a gourmet cook who loved politics and baseball equally  especially the San Francisco Giants. He was known for giving thoughtful gifts.



Tom was a loved son, brother, and uncle. Survived by his mother Esther Stookey Kadash (Steve), father Tom Fries Sr. (Mary), sisters Melissa Fleming (Mike), Alli Henry (Tim), brothers Andrew Fries (Isabel), and Max Fries; stepbrothers Stevie Kadash (Diana), Scott Kadash (Loretta), and his stepsister Sherrie Kadash. He was a proud uncle to Madeline and Charlie Fleming, Tommy and Artie Fries, Cal and Sydney Henry, and Michael, Andrew, Stephen, William, and Christian Kadash. Our entire family appreciates the consistent and loving friendship that Tom cherished with Todd and Wendi Bergdoll and their amazing family.



A celebration of life reception for Tom's Dayton friends and family will be held on Wednesday, June 26th from 6-8pm at the Carillon House Penthouse, 2230 South Patterson Blvd.



A celebration of life reception for Tom's Columbus friends and family will be held on Wednesday, July 10th at 6pm at Carsonie's on Lane Avenue in Upper Arlington.



In lieu of flowers, please celebrate and remember Tom's love of animals by making a contribution to the Columbus Humane Society, 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Court, Hilliard, OH 43026, www.columbushumane.org/give. Please visit www.egan-ryan.com to share memories, photos and condolences. We love and miss you Tom.



