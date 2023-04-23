Friend, Carolyn S.



Carolyn S. Friend, age 81 of Moraine, passed away in her home on April 16, 2023 embraced by family and the loving staff of Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. She was born January 3, 1942 in Farmersville, OH to the late John and Freda (Miller) Friend. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her soul mate, Barbara Collins; her sister, Debbie Derrickson; her brother, John Friend and numerous aunts, uncles and extended family members.



She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda (nee: Collins) James; grandson, Rion James; nephews, Justin (Katja) and Matthew (Michelle) Derrickson; great-nephews, Noah and Blake Derrickson.



At 1pm on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, family and friends are welcome to line up at Newcomer Kettering (3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439) for procession to a 2pm graveside service at Miami Valley Memory Gardens (1639 E Lytle 5 Points Rd, Centerville, OH 45458).



In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to LiFeline Cat Rescue (4000 Terre Linda Dr., Dayton, OH 45424), in Carolyn's memory.

