Friedlander, David L "Dave"



FRIEDLANDER, David L., "Dave" age 64 of West Carrollton, passed away Sunday, January 7, 2024. He is survived by his wife Lisa, mother Fran Friedlander, 2 sons Adam (Amanda) and Dan (Jess), daughter Anneliese, 7 grandchildren, 2 sisters Betsy Friedlander and Julie (Alan) Hoberg, and a brother Ron (Karen). Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13th, 2024 at St. George's Episcopal Church 5520 Far Hills Ave. Dayton, OH 45429 by Rev. Dr. Calvin Lane. The family will receive friends Friday, Jan. 12th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Association in Dave's memory. Online condolences may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.



