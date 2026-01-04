Friedhelm Huneke

Huneke, Friedhelm "Fred"



Friedhelm "Fred" Huneke, 83, of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away on December 22, 2025, leaving behind a life defined by courage and craftsmanship.



Born in Kattenvenne, Germany, Fred learned the value of hard work early. At just 14 years old, he began an apprenticeship to become a master pastry chef, a skill that would shape his life and legacy. At 20, with determination and hope, he immigrated to the United States, building a new life through perseverance and pride. He became a U.S. citizen in 1977, a moment he held close to his heart.



In 1979, Fred purchased Fairmont Bakery in Kettering, Ohio, where he poured his soul into his craft until his retirement in 2002. Baking was more than a career - it was his way of caring for others. His hands created comfort, tradition, and memories for generations of customers who came to know him not just as a baker, but as a steady, familiar presence in the community.



Outside the bakery, Fred found peace with his hands in the soil. He loved landscaping and gardening, watching things grow and tending them patiently. He enjoyed a cold beer, quiet moments outdoors, and the occasional visit to Hollywood Casino, always with a smile. Animals held a special place in his heart, especially his beloved grand dog, Lilo, who brought him constant joy.



To his grandchildren, he was simply and lovingly known as "Papa" - a role he cherished deeply. He is survived by his daughter, Christa Gomez (Chris); sons, Msgt. Dane Huneke (Ret.) and Derek Huneke; and six grandchildren: Chloe Breeden (Evan), Dustin Huneke, Haley Huneke, Bryce Huneke, Chris Gomez Jr. (Maura), and Justin Gomez (Emily). He is also survived by two sisters, Anneliese and Irmgard, and brother Gunther, who remain in Germany and were always close to his heart.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Louisa Brockmann and Fritz Huneke; brothers Albert and Irwin Huneke; and sister Ingrid Huneke.



The family extends heartfelt gratitude to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, whose compassion and care brought comfort during Fred's final days.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or The Toledo Humane Society, honoring Fred's love for animals.



A celebration of Fred's life will be held in the spring, where family and friends will gather outdoors to plant his favorite trees and flowers



