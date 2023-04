Fricke (Davisson), Margaret Anne



Fricke, Margaret Anne, 88, Passed away on Friday, March 31st, 2023, at Hospice of Dayton. Margaret was born February 3, 1935 to Mary (Hersey) and Lawrence Davisson in Kokomo, Indiana, the youngest of 2 children. She graduated from Kokomo High School. In 1958 Margaret married her high school sweetheart Jack Fricke. They would be married for 62 years. Margaret retired from the Springfield Country Club. Margaret loved spending time with her family, working in her yard, watching the Cleveland Browns, and spending time with her grandchildren. She and Jack were long time members of St Bernard Catholic Church. Margaret is survived by her daughter Kathi (Tim) Jenson; son John (Jamie) Fricke; grandchildren, Terra (Ryan) Pugh, Renner Pellerin, Laura Jenson, Erica (C.J.) Paluf, and Megan Fricke; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Madison, Renner Jr., and Henry. Margaret was preceded in death by Jack and her oldest son Steven. The family would like to invite everyone to Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home on May 6th, 2023, at 2:00PM for a celebration of Margaret's life. Margaret's daughter Kathi Jenson will share memories at 2:30PM. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.