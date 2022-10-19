FREY, Robert F.



Age 92 of Springfield, Ohio, formerly of Tiffin, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born on June 24, 1930, to the late Isadore and Gladys (Swerlein) Frey in Wyandot County, Ohio. In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by his first loving wife of 39 years, Mary Lou (Kelbley) Frey; his son, Joel M. Frey; siblings, Linus (Joan) Frey and Loretta Quail and brother-in-law, Ronnie Konst. He leaves behind his loving wife of 29 years, Darlene (Anderkin) Frey; children: Eric (Cathy) Frey, Leslie (Marty) Brenamen, Julie Bechtel, Karen (Peter) Smith, Susan (Jeffrey) Estep, Bryan (Dani) Moore, and Tonya Ramsey; daughter-in-law, Ann Brittian; siblings: Rita Sullivan, Ruth Konst, and Irene (Gene) Darr as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bob served his country in the United States Army Air Corps and was a manager for various foundry plants in Tiffin and Springfield, retiring from The O.S. Kelly Company Springfield in 1995. Bob was a devout Catholic. He was a former member of St. Mary Catholic Church (Tiffin, Ohio) and current member of St. Teresa Catholic Church (Springfield, Ohio). Bob was an avid Buckeye football fan and enjoyed all Cleveland professional sports, including the Browns and Indians/Guardians. Above all, Bob was a loving family man, he spent many hours building 3D puzzles with his daughter, Karen; built all of his children wooden marble games; took his family camping throughout the years; and loved to play cards. He was genuinely blessed and loved being with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bob was an exceptional athlete. He played semi pro football and was known for his square dancing skills back in the day. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield, Ohio, with a service beginning at 7:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor John Rice. Additionally, a second visitation will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home, Tiffin, Ohio, and a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church beginning at 11:00 a.m. Robert will be laid to rest at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Tiffin, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions to be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's, The ALS Association or Childhood Cancer Research in Bob's honor. Condolences are forwarded to the family by visiting



