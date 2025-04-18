Freeman, Maryann

Freeman (Connor), Maryann



Maryann (Connor) Freeman, 89, of Springfield, passed away at Springfield Regional Medical Center on Tuesday morning, April 15, 2025 following several years of failing health. She was born on October 28, 1935 in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of the late Gilbert and Erna (Ehlers) Connor. Maryann attended Catholic grade schools and earned her Bachelor of Arts in Education from St. Louis University. She was a fashion model for Pogue's and Shillito's Department Stores and participated in the Miss Missouri beauty pageant. Maryann married Robin Freeman in 1956 and they moved to Springfield in 1959, where she became an English teacher at Northwestern High School for 23 years. In the 1980's, she became the chairwoman of the Festival of Trees for Mercy's Winter Wonderland. She was past president of Young Women's Mission. In her retirement, Maryann enjoyed substitute teaching, volunteering and skiing. She skied in Europe, Canada, Argentina, and North America. She spent her last years living at Good Shepherd Village where many friends and former students visited her. Maryann is survived by her son, Robin R. Freeman of Springfield; a brother, Gil (Bonnie) Connor of St. Louis; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. The funeral and burial will be private, according to Maryann's wishes. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com