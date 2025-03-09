Freeman, Betty

March 5, 2025
Freeman, Betty Jean

Betty Jean Freeman, age 82, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Wednesday, March 5, 2025. Funeral service 1pm Thursday, March 13, 2025 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 11 am- 1 pm. Family will receive friends 12 pm-1 pm. Dr. Cleavon Matthews officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice on her behalf.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

