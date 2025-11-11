Fredrick Bley Jr.

Bley Jr., Fredrick E.



It is with deep love and sorrow that we announce the passing of Fredrick E Bley Jr., age 79, of Beaufort, SC, who passed away Saturday November 1, 2025. Born on June 8, 1946, to Fredrick Sr. and Effie Bley of Preble County, OH. Fred lived a life defined by courage, integrity, and service. After graduating from Talawanda High School, he enlisted into the United State Marine Corps, where he served with honor and distinction. His dedication to his country and his fellow Marines was a source of great pride to all who knew him. Following his military service, Fred brought the same work ethic and determination into everything that he did. He was an instructor at Butler Tech in Heating and Air, Plumbing, and Electrical. Where he shared his knowledge, skills and inspired countless students. A true jack of all trades.



Following his teaching career Fred moved to Beaufort, South Carolina where he worked on Parris Island Military Base, he quickly became an active and respected member of the community. He invested his time and talents in helping others, purchasing, and maintaining property, land, mobile homes, and houses - always looking for the next deal. A true "Mr. Monopoly". Fred had a deep love of adventure and travel with a special fondness for Australia, a place he visited often and spoke warmly. Whether exploring new places or spending time with family, he approached life with enthusiasm. He lived life to the fullest and left a mark on everyone he meant he will be remembered for his sense of humor and hard work. He is survived by his children Victoria Mack, Frederick E Bley III. Grandchildren Scott Cooley, Nick Cooley, Ben Cooley, Alyssa Bley and Frederick E Bley IV. Great grandchildren Triston, Rosalind and Landon. Sister Virginia Lee Clayton-Hoelle (Robert). Nephew and Niece Lance Clayton (Tari) and Susan Clayton. Preceded in death by Sister Ellen Willis (Ted).



A funeral service with military honors will be held on November 13, 2025, at 2pm at the Beaufort National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Wounded Warrior Project in Fred Bley Jr.'s memory.



Simper Fidelis - Always Faithful.



Mailing address:



Wounded Warrior Project



P.O. BOX 758517



Topeka, KS 66675



Web Address: www.woundedwarriorproject.org



Donors may also call us at 877-832-6997 Monday through Friday from 9 am through 7 pm edt.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com