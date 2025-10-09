Frederick Riggs Jr.

Riggs Jr., Frederick & Sharon



Frederick Howard Riggs, Jr. and Sharon Ann Riggs passed away peacefully on September 25, 2025, in Dayton, OH just hours apart. A visitation for Frederick and his wife, Sharon, will be held from 9:30AM to 11:30AM on Wednesday, October 15, 2025 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH 45439. The service will begin at 11:30AM followed by burial with military honors at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W Third Street, Dayton, OH 45428.



