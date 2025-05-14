Frederick, Dylan Craig



Dylan Craig Frederick, 17, of Springfield, passed away as the result of an auto accident on Saturday, May 10, 2025. He was born in Springfield on August 2, 2007, the son of Jamie Frederick. Dylan was in his senior year of studying digital media at CTC (Shawnee High School) and would have graduated this spring. He was very talented in photography and enjoyed architectural photography as part of his studies. He loved gaming, music and spending time with his friends and family. Dylan is survived by his mother; grandfather, Craig Frederick Sr.; uncle and aunt, Craig Jr. and Denise Frederick; cousins, Kalen (Lauren) Frederick, Austin (Bailey) Frederick and CJ Frederick; his cat Chloe; and many loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandma, Linda Frederick. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Dylan's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





