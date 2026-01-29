Fred Sandman Jr.

Sandman, Jr., Fred James



Age 58, a longtime resident of Harrison, OH, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday morning, January 24th, 2026. He was born on May 5th, 1967, in Cincinnati, OH. The son of Fred Sandman Sr. and the late Durrahlene (nee Turner) Sandman. Fred grew up in Okeana, OH and attended Ross High School, where he excelled in many sports, including Football and Baseball. He worked 30 years as a sheet metal worker and welder/fabricator. He had two children, Erika and Derek, and they were the light of his life. There was nothing like the love he had for his kids. He was known as the "quirky Uncle" of the family and always kept his family laughing. Known by nicknames such as "Fritzie", given to him by his grandmother, "Uncle Fref", given to him by his nieces and nephews, and "Poppe" which he deemed himself for his precious granddaughter, Ella. Fred loved to fish! If there was a pond, lake, or body of water nearby, he would find it. His final act of kindness was the gift of organ and tissue donation. Fred is survived by his children, Erika Sandman (Craig Conley) and Derek Sandman; father Fred Sandman, Sr.; sister Deanna (Nick) Broermann, brother Robert (Holly Georgin) Sandman, nieces Hannah (Logan) Chowning, Emma Broermann and nephew Alex Broermann. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Ella Conley. He was preceded in death by his mother, Durrahlene Sandman. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 31st at 10:00 am until the time of funeral service at 12:00pm at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton-Cleves Rd, Ross, OH. Burial will follow in New London Cemetery in Shandon, OH. If desired, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Lung Association.



