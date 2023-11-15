Frazier, Ron



Ron Frazier, 83, passed away on Sunday, November 12, 2023, in his home surrounded by his loved ones. Ron was born on July 1, 1940 to Victor and Grace (Douglas) Frazier, the fifth of what would be their six children. He graduated from Springfield High School and Wittenberg University. In August 1963, he married his high school sweetheart Donna Kay Ayers, and they celebrated 60 years in 2023. Ron spent more than 30 years working for International Harvester. He loved trucks and cars and could correctly identify makes and models as well as where they were manufactured. Over the years he owned dozens of cars, including many Scouts and a Travelall, as he loved a road trip. He spent many Saturday's washing cars, and if you parked your dirty one in his driveway, he'd wash yours too. While he enjoyed his work life, nothing was more important than his family, who knew him as Papa. The heart and soul of his family, he was the life of the party when his loved ones were around. When the plant closed down in the summers, he took the family to the TVA lakes in Tennessee where he taught dozens of nieces, nephews, and friends how to waterski. He loved boating, and few things gave him more joy than driving the boat while knocking someone off the innertube. At every stage in life, he loved children and always preferred to sit at the kids' table. He was the first person on the call sheet when sick kids needed to be picked up from school or taken to after school appointments or activities. He loved his grandchildren and spoiled them "good" as he liked to say. Ron loved music and could still play the piano with dementia. He gave his daughters their first piano instruction and taught his grandson the guitar. Trying to find him at home was easy as he was always whistling, no matter where he was or what he was doing, washing the dishes, sweeping the floor, or working in the garage. Ron was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Walter, Vic (LaDonna) and Paul (Wilma) Frazier; and his sister Donna Jean Hanrahan (Charles). He is survived by brother Fred Frazier (Sharon); wife Kay; daughters Ronda Blanton (Bruce) and Kimberly Frazier (Daniel Botkin); sons through marriage Greg Waters and Tom Dietrich; grandchildren Brittany Waters (Clayton Horrighs), Alyssa Waters, Dylan Dietrich, and David Blanton; great granddaughter Lana Horrighs; and many beloved nieces and nephews and their families. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life pot luck on Sunday, December 3 from 3 to 5 pm at Cecil and Lime in Springfield. In lieu of flowers, please consider planting a tree in remembrance of Ron. Sweetgums were his favorite, but he loved them all. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



