FRAZIER, Robert Douglas



Age 59, of North Vernon, Indiana, and formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away November 29, 2020. He was born March 23, 1961, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Eloise Frazier and Gene Bond. Doug was preceded in death by



his mother, Eloise; brother, Eugene and sister, Gale. Doug is survived by his daughter, Shonna and grandchildren: Malia and Jose, all of Washington, D.C.; brother, James Frazier (Joann) of Dayton; sister, Renita Frazier Goosby of Oklahoma; nieces: Lakita, Datrya and Magalia, all of Ohio and Shaniqua of California; nephews: De'Angelo and James II of Dayton; a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and aunts: Pearl Frazier of Ohio and Earlene Frazier of Mississippi. Doug spent his early school years in Dayton, Ohio, and entered the United States Army at a young age. He would spend many years in the Army, traveling to Oklahoma, Indiana, Germany and California. Doug settled down in North Vernon, Indiana for the next 30 years, where he made many special relationships with the community there. He worked at Erler Industries from 1997 to 2016 and at Martin Rhea from 2016 to the present. Doug loved cooking, hunting, fishing, music and dancing; and was an avid Los Angeles Rams football fan. A celebration of life service is being planned for a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, Ohio. To share a memory of Doug or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

