FRAPPIER, Robert

FRAPPIER, Sr., Robert Edward



Age 74, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Robert was born March 16, 1947, to Phillip Edward and Clarabelle June (Baker) Frappier. He was an avid fisherman and had a talent for woodworking. Robert is preceded in death by his daughter, Angie; granddaughter, Kayla; his



parents; 4 sisters; 1 brother; first wife, Sue; second wife, Linda, and third wife, Caroline. He is survived by his sons, Robert (Jo) Frappier, Jr., Rodney (Betsy) Frappier, and Randy (Amy) Frappier; daughter, Rolanda Frappier; grandchildren, Korrie, Brittany, Shelby, Payton, Gabrielle, Megan, Katie, Addison, Jessie, and Zoey; brothers, Phillip and Allen; step-daughters, Amber and Laney; step-grandchildren, Marisa, Vega, Jennifer, Jacob and Katie. Private family services. Memorial contributions may be made in Robert's name to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

