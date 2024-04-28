Frantz, Robert "Bob" Lee



Robert 'Bob' Lee Frantz peacefully passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at the age of 93. He was born on July 24, 1930, in Wayne Township, Montgomery County, at Carriage Hill / The Shoup Farm. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Harry W., and Ruth (Putterbaugh) Frantz, his brothers Don and Ned Frantz, his third wife of 38 ½ years, Elizabeth Riemer Frantz (born in Czechoslovakia, 1923), his second wife, Betty Barney Frantz, his first wife, Lydia Miller Frantz Furlong, his fourth wife, Thoradell Hoover Valentine, and his cousins Barbara and Cindy Putterbaugh. He is survived by his stepdaughter, Cristal Wolf, his step-granddaughter, Sabine (Hans-Jorg) Paulus, and two step-great-grandsons, all residing in Germany. He is also survived by his niece, Deborah Frantz Farris of Florida, and special cousins Alvin (Kathryn) Putterbaugh of New Carlisle and Valerie (Rod) Putterbaugh-Roswell of Tipp City. Additionally, Bob is survived by his special stepdaughter, Tina (Mac) Nicewander of Tipp City. Bob dedicated 34 ½ years of his life to the U.S. military, retiring as a Master Sergeant. His active-duty rank was permanent. He also served 32 years with the State of Ohio Department of Correction at the London & Dayton Correctional Institutions, retiring in July 1992. Bob was a proud life member of the American Legion Post 707, V.F.W. Post 9582, and Amvets Post 99. Among his many awards, he received the Army Commendation First Oak Leaf Cluster twice in 6 months with 1st Infantry Div., HQ-HQ 2nd Battalion/Second with 1st & 26 Infantry, the Combat Infantryman Badge (CIB) for his service in Korea with the 1st Calvary A Co. 5 Regt. in 1951, and a second CIB award for his service in Vietnam in 1966. He earned numerous other accolades including the Good Conduct Clasp with 2 loops, the Japan Occupation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal with 3 Bronze Stars, the Vietnam Service Medal with 3 Bronze Stars, and the United Nations Service Medal. Bob spent a total of 10 years overseas, entering service on December 15, 1950, and retiring in July 1990 with a 5 ½ year break. Bob's life was marked by dedication, service, and a deep commitment to his country and family. He will be remembered fondly by all who knew him for his mischievous spirit, fondness for wagers, and penchant for chewing on swizzle sticks. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday May 4, 2024, at New Carlisle Cemetery (11545 Musselman Rd) with military honors. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



