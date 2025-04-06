Franklund, Kenneth F.



Age 93, passed away on April 1, 2025. He was born on November 19th, 1931, in St. Louis, Missouri and was the eldest child of Kenneth and Lillian Frankenstein. Ken attended Valparaiso University where he received his Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering. He had a long career at General Electric, retiring in 1992. Ken was happily married to Karen (Slater) Franklund for 60 years. Together they had three daughters, 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Ken was adored by his wife and family. He was very involved in his church, loved to golf, travel and spend time with his family and many great friends. Ken is preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife, Karen, and sisters, Ruth Dickinson and Lois Wenthe. He is survived by his sister, Judy Timper, daughters Linda (Kent) Kinkead, Janet (Michael) Baughn, Susan (Matthew) Morgann, 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 9th at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Kettering, Ohio at 11:00 am. Family will be receiving friends at the church between 10:00 and 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Emmanuel Lutheran Church Endowment Fund for their mission programs. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.



