Frankenfeld, Beverly

age 91, of Centerville, OH, passed peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, surrounded by her family. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, from 12 to 1:00 PM at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Ave. Centerville, OH 45459. A funeral service will be held at 1 PM at the church. Burial at Centerville-Washington Township Cemetery. Beverly's family would like to thank the professional staff and volunteers at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for the excellent help and care they provided. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation, in Beverly's honor, to any of the following: We Care Arts Inc., Berkeley Center Campus, 3035 Wilmington Pk., Kettering, OH 45429 and/or Daybreak Dayton, 605 S. Patterson Blvd, Dayton, OH 45402 and/or Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45459. For full remembrances please visit ww.Routsong,com.



