Frank Wenzke M.D.

Wenzke, Frank Joseph, M.D., age 79, died peacefully surrounded by family at Kettering Medical Center on Sunday, October 19, 2025, after a brief illness. Frank was born in Dayton, Ohio, on February 13, 1946. A graduate of the University of Dayton and Northwestern University Medical School, he practiced cardiology in his hometown of Dayton for 47 years with his beloved medical colleagues and staff. As a lifelong lover of learning, he was always seeking knowledge to benefit his vocations as a husband, father, grandfather and healer.



Frank is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Kathleen (Juhasz); children, Jennifer Keller (John), David (Robyn), Daniel (Alexandra), Susan Anderson (Joshua), Mary Smith (Anton), Jeffrey (Jennifer) and Steven; 23 grandchildren and 7 siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank E. and Rita (Moylan); and 3 siblings.



Family will receive friends Tuesday, October 28, 2025, from 5-8 pm at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd, Kettering, Ohio. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Church of the Incarnation on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 11 am. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank's memory to the Dayton Foodbank at thefoodbankdayton.org.



