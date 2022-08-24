FRANK, Wayne Carl



Age 91, of Riverside, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Harmony Health Care Center in Xenia. Wayne was born March 1, 1931, in Mendota, Illinois.



Wayne was preceded in death by his son: Jeffrey Frank. He is survived by his sons: Jonathan (Nancy) Frank of Jamestown, OH, and James Frank of Raleigh, NC.



He was a member of the Bible Baptist Church in Dayton.



Graveside service will be held 1 PM on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Valley View Memorial Gardens, Xenia, with Pastor Randall Townsend officiating.



Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Xenia.

