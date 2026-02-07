Frank Huelsman

Huelsman, Frank W.



Frank W. Huelsman



December 30, 1946 – January 24, 2026



Frank W. Huelsman, 79, passed away on January 24, 2026. He was born on December 30, 1946, the son of the late Mary Jo (Shepherd) and Frank H. Huelsman. His brother Johnny Huelsman and his late siblings Mary Francis, Noretta, Owen, Jeri, Billy.



He is survived by his children, Deborah Spicciati (Frank, deceased), John Paul Huelsman (Sherry), and Diane Dickhaus (Scott). Mr. Huelsman took tremendous pride in his family and found his greatest joy in the lives of his eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren, with one more expected. His devotion to his family was a central and enduring part of his life.



Mr. Huelsman devoted the majority of his professional career to General Motors. He began his service with Fisher Body and later transferred to the Romulus Engine Plant in Michigan, where he remained employed from 1976 until his retirement in 2008. Throughout his decades of service, he was recognized for his exceptional leadership, work ethic, steadfast dedication, and unwavering professionalism.



He will be remembered for his strength, his steady and reliable character, and the humor he shared through his well-loved jokes.



Mr. Huelsman will be laid to rest beside his parents at Millville Cemetery.



In accordance with the family's wishes, a private service will be held.



