Frank, Barry C.



Barry C. Frank, age 73, passed away on February 27, 2024 at Kingston of Miamisburg. He was born April 18, 1950 to Hubert and Serena Frank. He resided most of his life in Miamisburg until moving into a group home managed by Toward Independence and eventually moving to Kingston of Miamisburg. Barry worked many years at a Mongtomery County workshop for the disabled. He will be remembered for his docile personality and his ability to remember the entire family's middle names. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Dave Ramsey, Larry and Gregg Frank. Barry is survived by his brothers Varn (Judy), Jon (Nancy) and nephews, Michael (Donna) Ramsey, Brian (Maryanna) Frank and nieces Kelly (David) South and Kristina (Jeremy) Nix. Viewing will be held at Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home in Miamisburg from 10:00 - 11:00 AM on Monday, March 4, 2024. Services will directly follow at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with burial at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Cemetery where he will be laid to rest next to his parents. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



