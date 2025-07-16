Francis, Phillip R. "Phil"



Phillip R. "Phil" Francis age 74, of Lewisburg, Ohio, died Sunday, July 13, 2025, at Kettering Health in Dayton, OH. Phil was born on September 30, 1950, in Troy, Ohio. He was the son of the late Leonard Leroy & Elma Faye (Massie) Francis. He was a 1969 graduate of Tipp City High School and received his bachelor's from University of Dayton. Phil retired in 2014 from the U.S. Government Homeland Security. He was a member of the Lewisburg Historical Society and was a blacksmith for several years. He was a creative problem solver, and enjoyed traveling, fishing, scrimshaw, metal working and blacksmithing. Survivors: His loving wife of 45 years: Sandra L. (Schnelker) Francis, Brother: Jerry (Candi) Francis of Miamisburg, Ohio; Sister: Jan (Mike) Stallons of Charleston, Ill; Sisters-In-Law: Sally (Myron) Warner of Port Royal, S.C. and Susan (Brian) Shaffer of Grove City, Ohio. Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home Eaton, Ohio. Condolences at www.barnesfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lewisburg Historical Society 6318 Depot Lane Lewisburg, Ohio 45338



