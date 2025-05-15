Francis, Jack Wayne



dear father of Joshua (Clara Deaton) Francis, grandpa of: Esther Louise, Julius Jack, Guen, & Oodie; siblings: Carol Ann (Andy) Andrews, Janice E. (Dean Calloway) Jordan, Charles "Bill" (Alice), & Steven Lee (the late Alice) Francis, & the late Nancy Hurd, Elizabeth Francis. Also survived by former wife & friend: Janice (nee Burige) Francis, numerous nieces & nephews. Visitation will be at Michael J. Colligan Lodge, 20 Hamilton New London Road, Hamilton, 45013, on Fri, May 16, from 4 PM to 7 PM. A graveside service will be at Greenwood Cemetery at 10 AM on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Family and friends will meet at the gate at 9:50 and process to the graveside where Military will be in attendance to perform Honors. www.colliganfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com