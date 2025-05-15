Francis, Jack

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Francis, Jack Wayne

dear father of Joshua (Clara Deaton) Francis, grandpa of: Esther Louise, Julius Jack, Guen, & Oodie; siblings: Carol Ann (Andy) Andrews, Janice E. (Dean Calloway) Jordan, Charles "Bill" (Alice), & Steven Lee (the late Alice) Francis, & the late Nancy Hurd, Elizabeth Francis. Also survived by former wife & friend: Janice (nee Burige) Francis, numerous nieces & nephews. Visitation will be at Michael J. Colligan Lodge, 20 Hamilton New London Road, Hamilton, 45013, on Fri, May 16, from 4 PM to 7 PM. A graveside service will be at Greenwood Cemetery at 10 AM on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Family and friends will meet at the gate at 9:50 and process to the graveside where Military will be in attendance to perform Honors. www.colliganfuneralhome.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Colligan Funeral Home

437 S. 3rd Street

Hamilton, OH

45011

https://www.colliganfuneralhome.com/

In Other News
1
Brueninghaus, Gerhard
2
Martin, Karen
3
Banks, Judith
4
Becker, Patricia
5
Coyle, Lovilla