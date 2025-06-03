Franchina, Frances Marie (née Longo)
age 86, of Kettering, passed away Saturday, May 31, 2025. Family will greet friends Thursday, June 5 from 4:00pm-7:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Friday, June 6 at Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2300 S. Smithville Road, Dayton, Ohio 45420. For complete remembrance and condolences, please visit www.routsong.com.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering
2100 E. Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH
45429