France, Kimberly Sue



FRANCE, Kimberly Sue It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Kimberly Sue France, age 57, of Kettering, OH, on June 4, 2024. Born on December 9, 1966, to Patrick M. France and Penny Sue France (Fannin), Kimberly brought joy and warmth to everyone who knew her. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for Kimberly may be shared at www.routsong.com. Her compassionate spirit and love will forever remain in our hearts.



