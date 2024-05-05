Frame, Larry A.



Larry A. Frame, age 81, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 the Atrium Medical Center. Larry was born in Middletown, OH to the late Virgil and Verna (Lamb) Frame.



Larry was owner and operator of LA Frame Construction for over sixty years. He loved his family and his many friends.



He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tina Lainhart; his grandson, Joshua Frame; his granddaughter, Brooke Frame; his sisters, Patty Rosenbalm, Barbara Frame, Carol Frame; and his sister-in-law, Diana Frame. Larry is survived by his three children, Kevin (Jacki) Frame, Sherry (Scott) Proffitt, Michael (Amy) Frame; seventeen grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; his brothers, Ronald Frame, James Frame; numerous nieces and nephews; his step children, Becky, Sally and Scott French.



Funeral Services are 1pm Tuesday May 7, 2024 at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E 2nd St Franklin, OH with Suzanne Frame Wagner officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Gratis, OH. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Hospital.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com