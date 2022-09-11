FOX, Elizabeth Ann

HARPRING FOX, Liddy Ann



10/25/1935 - 09/06/2022



It is with great joy and deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Elizabeth Ann Harpring Fox "Liddy", September 6, 2022. Liddy was born October 25, 1935, in Blue Ball, OH, and is preceded in eternity by her parents, Edward and Elizabeth Harpring; her sisters Myra, Helen, Margret, and Alice; by her brothers Jim and Ed; her beloved husband, of 60 years, Paul and her daughter Beth (Coffin) Fox. Liddy leaves behind her daughter, Connie and husband Dale Jennings; son Paul and wife Julie Fox; son Drew and wife Cindi Fox; daughter Kristie and husband Doug Schultz; grandchildren Westin and wife Erin Fox, Travis and wife Alyssa Fox, Emily Jennings, Rosemary Fox, Evan, Olivia, and Kyle Fox, Luke and Ethan Schultz. She leaves 2 great-granddaughters, Elodie and Addison Fox; her sister in-love, Marilyn Harpring is the last of the same generation. Liddy leaves many fond memories for her multitude of nephews and nieces who all knew her as "BEAUTIFUL Aunt Liddy"



She will be remembered by all as a strong, loving, thoughtful, and adventurous woman. She was a giver: she gave herself to the Lord, her family and her friends, to her church and community; to her work, and to her grandchildren. Liddy had a great love for God's creation and creatures, including numerous dogs, cats, bottle feeding lambs, horses, ponies, cattle, and hogs. In later years she loved to feed and watch the birds. She loved hiking in the woods and taking her grandchildren trekking through the creek and chasing butterflies. Liddy belonged to a garden club, did card club with lifelong friends for 50+ years, and participated in women's group at church. She taught Sunday school, volunteered with PTO, Msbg Food Pantry, St James Thrift Shop and Hospice. She touched many lives and from heavens vantage point she'll be able to rejoice in all the ways God has and is continuing to multiply all that she has given.



In lieu of flowers please send donations to Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Circle Franklin, OH 45005 or St. James Methodist Church, 401 Carlwood Dr. Msbg, OH 45342. A memorial service will be held at St. James United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 17th starting with visitation at 10 a.m. to noon, a memorial service will start at 12:30 p.m. with food and story sharing in Fellowship Hall following at 1:30 p.m.

