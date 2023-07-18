Fox, Carol



82, of Centerville, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023. She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Fox. She is survived by her son and daughter in law John and Kathy Fox of Howell, Michigan; daughter Christine Webb of Centerville; granddaughter and grandson Emily and Eric Fox of Howell, Michigan; and granddaughter Jackie Webb of Centerville, Ohio. She was a retired Elementary School Teacher and a loving Mother and Grandmother. Carol was a TWIG 16 member, and volunteered for many causes, too numerous to list. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Saint Francis of Assisi Church 10:30 AM Friday. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Friends may call at the Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd. from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com