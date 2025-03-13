Fox (Mart), Barbara Joan



Barbara Joan (Mart) Fox, age 90 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday March 7, 2025. She was preceded in death by her loving husband John P. Fox and leaves behind their cherished son, David Fox and beloved granddaughters Kristen Fox and Kacey Fox. Barbara worked at various jobs including Lowe Brothers, Brownberry Bread, Sears and Elder Beerman's. Later she and John started Foxworthy Carpet Cleaning, which they ran successfully for many years. Known for her hospitality and delicious food, she hosted countless gatherings of family and friends. She also gave of her creative talents gifting beautiful handmade ceramics and tole paintings. Barbara's legacy of kindness, creativity, love and zest for life will forever remain in the hearts of her family and friends. She will be deeply missed. Funeral services have been held.



