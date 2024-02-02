Fowler, Hope W.



Hope Wanda Fowler age 99 passed away Monday January 29, 2024. She was born August 10, 1924 in Hamilton to the late Buck and Wanda (Garrett) McRoberts. In her youth she was very athletic. She and her sister Joy were outstanding softball players. Pepsi Cola sponsored their team to play men's teams. And they won many games. She won roller skating competitions. She loved musical theater and became an accomplished tap dancer performing in shows. But most of all she loved writing. She helped found the Hamilton Civic Theater and wrote all their publicity articles for three decades. She was very creative, writing successful plays and children's publications. As a single mother she worked at many jobs, finally retiring after working with an Estate Planner for years. Hope is survived by one son Thomas (Peggy) Fowler; 13 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; 15 great great grandchildren. Daughters in law Linda (Ed), Patty (Ron) and Peggy (Tom) Fowler. And by many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; three children Ron Fowler, Eddie Fowler and Hope Roberts; two siblings Jimmy McRoberts and Joy Rotundo. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Monday February 5, 2024 at 5:00 PM until the time of the memorial service at 6:00PM with Pastor Ty Choate officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



