FOUNTAINE, Gladys L.



Gladys L. Fountaine, age 75, of Huber Heights, was called to be with the Lord on November 6, 2022. She was born on April 5, 1947, to Gladys L. and John G. Alexander. Her family was the most important to her. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, who loved her children and grandchildren dearly. She enjoyed traveling, especially with her family. She was very creative and was very active with her grandchildren. She loved teaching them. Her presence will be truly missed by her family. Gladys was preceded in death by her parents: John G. and Gladys L. Alexander; her siblings: Carol Faye Alexander, Charles Alexander, and James Alexander. Her memory will be cherished by her children: Tawana (Jeffrey) Drakes, Terrence (Myla) Fountaine, Latresa Fountaine, and Teresa Fountaine; grandchildren: Latoya, Ryne, Terrell (Adrianna), Mashaya, Taylor, Shamari, Zion, I'moni, Terra, Carlos, Anthony, Karlen, Lance, Cheree, Daiton, and Aiden; 19 great-grandchildren; special nieces and nephews: Sherry, Anthony, Kevin, and Charles; special friend, Gladys Ray; and a host of family and friends. To share a memory of Gladys or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

