Fountaine (Littlejohn), Betty J.



age 69, departed on February 27, 2025. She is survived by loving family and friends. Visitation 11AM-12PM, Thursday, March 13, 2025 at St. Luke Baptist Church, 2262 N Gettysburg Ave. Memorial service follows at 12 PM.



