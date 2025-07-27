Foster, Monte

Foster (Wismann), Monte



Surrounded by the love of her family at home, Monte Foster (nee Wismann), age 92 of Washington Township was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. Born in Cincinnati on March 25, 1933, to the late Arnold and DeMonte Wismann (nee Struve). Monte grew up in Mariemont a suburb of Cincinnati with numerous lifetime friends and family. She graduated from Mariemont High School in1951. After High School she pursued a degree in Fine Arts and Business Administration from the University of Cincinnati. She was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority. Upon graduation in 1957 she pursued a career in Commercial Art at General Electric. Shortly after at a Sorority sister's wedding she met the love of her life Stanley Foster. They were married in June of 1961. Monte and Stan remained in Mariemont where they raised 2 children and made many beloved friends. Monte was a gifted and passionate artist. She was the President of the Cincinnati Women's Art Club from 1984-1986. As an Art teacher at Mariemont High School she passed the love of Art to all her students. Monte and Stanley moved to Dayton to be closer to their Grandchildren. They rescued and cared for many animals from the Dayton area. Monte's favorite memories are tied to her seven amazing Grandchildren. In addition to her parents and beloved husband of 60 years, Monte is proceeded in death by numerous friends, family members and loving pets. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Allyson (John) Danis and David (Lisa) Foster; Grandchildren, Charlie Danis, Tory (Max) Paulus, Grace (Tyler) Hardtke, Jack Danis, Andy Danis, Mark Foster, Patrick Foster and Great Grand daughter Eleanor DeMonte Paulus. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Humane Society of Dayton. The family would like to thank numerous caregivers especially Reality and Nicole for their loving care. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, July 31, at 11:00am at Holy Angels Church (1322 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409). Monte's family welcomes friends to gather an hour before mass, beginning at 10:00am, to share memories and condolences. The Rite of Committal will follow the mass, as Monte is laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery (1625 Calvary Ave, Dayton, OH 45409).



