Foster, Jennifer E



Jennifer Foster, age 77, of Dayton, Ohio, peacefully transitioned on March 21, 2023. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Ridgewood Heights. 116 Hanover Ave., Dayton, Ohio. Visitation is from 10 am- 12 pm. Family will receive friends at 11 am and funeral services will begin at 12 pm. Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

