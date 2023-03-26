X

Foster, Jennifer

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Foster, Jennifer E

Jennifer Foster, age 77, of Dayton, Ohio, peacefully transitioned on March 21, 2023. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Ridgewood Heights. 116 Hanover Ave., Dayton, Ohio. Visitation is from 10 am- 12 pm. Family will receive friends at 11 am and funeral services will begin at 12 pm. Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Hale, Cuemyle
2
Volle, Joyce
3
Hull, Timothy
4
Leese, Lawrence
5
Beigel, John
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top