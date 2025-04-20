Footer, Delbert I.



Delbert I. Footer passed away on April 14, 2025 at the age of 95. He was a lifelong resident of Dayton, as he wanted to remain where most of his family resided. Family always came first for Del. He was a wonderful and devoted son, father, grandfather, and uncle. Del served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He graduated from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn with a degree in industrial design. He went on to establish, chair, and teach industrial design at the Dayton Art Institute before turning to industry as design director for Digitec. He consulted on many projects as well, including an artificial heart, orthoscopic instruments, and remote machinery for worker safety with nuclear materials at Los Alamos. Del established a scholarship at Pratt to help aspiring industrial design students. Del will be greatly missed by his family and many friends and will be remembered for his kindness, humor, intelligence, and positivity. Del was preceded in death by his parents Maurice and Katherine Footer, his sister Marilyn Footer Scher, and his son-in-law Sam Yacovazzi. He is survived by his brother Larry (Hope) Footer, his daughter Jill Yacovazzi, grandchildren Taylor and Cole Yacovazzi, as well as beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. A private graveside funeral was held at Beth Jacob Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, the Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Dayton, or the charity of your choice. Glickler Funeral Home handled arrangements.



