FOLKENS, Nicholas D.
Age 23, of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, after valiantly fighting brain cancer for almost 10 years. Nick is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth; parents, Doug and Sharon Folkens; brother, Ben Folkens; sister, Maddie Folkens; grandparents, John and Jean Zelek; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tony and Carrie Carusone; brothers-in-law, Anthony and Nathan Carusone. Family will greet friends 4:00-8:00 pm on Thursday, August 25th at St. Margaret of York Church, 9499 Columbia Rd., Loveland, 45410. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 26th at the church. Private burial will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements in care of The Final Legacy. Words of encouragement may be sent to www.reislegacycenter.com.
Funeral Home Information
Schlientz-Moore & Reis Life Celebrations
1632 Wayne Ave.
Dayton, OH
45410
https://www.reislegacycenter.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral