Foley, Ralph E. "Saint", 82 of Springfield died March 5, 2023 in Ohio Hospice of Dayton. He was born in Enon, Ohio on June 22, 1940, the son of Harold and Elizabeth Foley. Ralph was a 1958 graduate of Greenon High School. He retired from 800 Place as a carpet installer with 30+ years of service. Ralph was a former firefighter and EMT with Rockway Fire Department. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, baking, and cooking. Ralph was loved by many and was a dedicated husband, dad, and grandpa. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; son James H. Foley; brothers Charles and Robert Foley; and sisters Elizabeth Weaver and Ella Faye Beaver. Survivors include his wife MaryAnn Foley, whom he married August 20, 1960; children Tami (Mike, Sr.) Johnson, Randy (Robin) Foley, and Jami Sue Foley; sister Donna Hartman; grandchildren Jim, Sara Ann, Tylor, Rusty, Phillip Gage, Zaria, Tia, Xavier, and Kelci; eight great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Per Ralph's wishes no services will take place. Memorial contributions are requested to Ohio's Hospice 324 Wilmington Ave Dayton, Ohio 45420. RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



