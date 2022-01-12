Hamburger icon
FOLEY, Leslie

Obituaries
FOLEY, Leslie Jane

71, of Wilmington, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021, in Clinton Memorial Hospital. UPDATE: Due to unforeseen

circumstances, Leslie's memorial service will NO LONGER be held on Saturday, January 15 in Conroy Funeral Home. The family will hold a service at a later date, which will be

announced on social media.

Funeral Home Information

Conroy Funeral Home

1660 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.conroyfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

