FOLEY, Leslie Jane
71, of Wilmington, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021, in Clinton Memorial Hospital. UPDATE: Due to unforeseen
circumstances, Leslie's memorial service will NO LONGER be held on Saturday, January 15 in Conroy Funeral Home. The family will hold a service at a later date, which will be
announced on social media.
