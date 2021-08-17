journal-news logo
FOGARTY, Robert S.

Yellow Springs, OH, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2021, at the age of 82.

Robert was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, to Margaretta (nee Carmody) and Michael Fogarty. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years,

Katherine Kadish; son David; daughter Suzanne, and granddaughter Kiera Fogarty. He was predeceased by his

parents; brothers Michael, Jack, Kevin and Peter Fogarty and his sister Barbara Augustine.

The family will hold a private graveside service with a memorial to be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.




