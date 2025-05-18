Flucas, Cheryl Rae



Cheryl Rae Flucas, age 75, of Dayton, OH, departed this life on Thursday, May 15, 2025. Funeral service 12 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025 at Mt. Enon Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St., Dayton, OH. Visitation 11 am- 12 pm at which time family will receive friends. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



