FLUCAS, Bryan



Age 50, departed Friday, November 13, 2020. Preceded in death by grandparents



Dorothy W. & James Flucas; great-aunt Richie E. Weaver. Graduate of Dunbar HS, 1989 and devoted member of Hill Street MBC. He leaves his loving and faithful wife of 15 years, Kelli, seven children:



Bryan, Michael, Brandon, Brynea, Kellah, Kyllah, and Bryson; twin grandchildren Ace and Aubrey: devoted mother, Cheryl Flucas, devoted siblings, Michael (Karmon) and



Michelle Flucas; devoted mother and father-in-law, Pastor



David R. & Sheila Gilbert; loving aunt and uncle Donna J.



Flucas and Terry Flucas (Denise); a host of other relatives & friends. Visitation 10-11AM, Nov. 23rd at Mt. Enon Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St. Funeral follows at 11AM. Interment West Memory Gardens.



