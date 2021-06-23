FLOYD, Doris

FLOYD (Eby), Doris Ann



85, was graciously called from her earthly home into the presence of her Lord and Savior



Jesus Christ on Saturday, June 19, 2021. She was born December 1, 1935, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Samuel and Clara (Snyder) Eby. Doris was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart, and best friend John Wesley Floyd. They were married on January 15, 1955. Survivors include her children, Rev. Kenneth E. Floyd (Sharon) of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Diana L. Scaggs of Springfield; grandchildren Jessica L. Wallen of Enon, Allison E. Helmick (Taylor) of



Canton, Ohio, and Trevor Scaggs of Springfield; great-grandchildren Tyson and Joshua M. Wallen, Harley Dozier,



Nathan and Natalie Daly, Connor, Ella, Malachi, Emmaline, and Camille Helmick; and great-great-grandchildren Layona and Easton Wallen. Also surviving are sisters-in-law, Frieda F. Bowen (Jim), Kathy Floyd, and Roberta Eby, all of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband, Doris was preceded in death by her parents Samuel R. and Clara E. Eby; parents-in-law Wesley and Rosa Floyd;



sister and brother-in-law Naomi and Stacy Lloyd; brother and sister-in-law John and Louise Eby; brother-in-law James L. Floyd, and grandson Joshua Wallen. By God's grace, Doris



became a child of God through faith alone in the finished work of her Savior Jesus Christ in 1973 (Ephesians 2:8-9). Since then, her chief desire in life was to glorify God daily in her life and relationships. She sought to accomplish this by being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She and John demonstrated extraordinary care and commitment towards their



children and grandchildren. Doris was also a gracious and humble servant to her extended family and friends. Doris served as a deacon's wife and for many years was the compassion meal coordinator at Southgate Baptist Church, where she and John were long-time members. She was a superb homemaker, excellent cook, generous hostess, specializing in



preparing large meals for family holiday gatherings, assisting in the kitchen for Clark County Beagle Club events, as well as many ministry fellowships at her church. For many years Doris compassionately ministered at several area nursing homes, Meals on Wheels, and was recognized for her many years as a consistent Blood Donor. A service of celebration for God's work in the life of Doris will be held at CONROY FUNERAL HOME on Saturday, June 21, at 12:00 p.m., with her son, Pastor Ken Floyd, presiding. Visitation will be held an hour and a half prior to the service, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Burial will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southgate Baptist Church, Cedarville University, or the Noonan Syndrome Foundation. The family wishes to thank doctors Paul Buchanan and Christine



Persinger. We are grateful as well for the loving care of the staff at Springfield Assisting Living and the support of Ohio's Hospice.

